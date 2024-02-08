UPDATE: Weather warning issued for Fermanagh tomorrow

THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for Fermanagh tomorrow (Friday).

This morning (Thursday), a heavy snowfall descended on the county and people woke up to snowy scenes and The Met Office is predicting that more snow could be on the way for Fermanagh.

“Cloudy with rain and hill snow, this prolonged and locally heavy at first but becoming increasingly patchy through the day and easterly winds will gradually decrease,” said The Met Office.

⚠️Warnings in effect today⬇️https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP ⚠️❄️Status Yellow – Snow & Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Longford

⚠️❄️Yellow – Snow & Ice Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry ℹ️Rain warning is cancelled pic.twitter.com/kAfU1tBlLY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 8, 2024

The unprecedented weather today caused plenty of disruption with the Marble Arch Road in Enniskillen deemed ‘impassable’ due to heavy snow and ice.

Kinawley photographer, Mary McElroy, was out for a walk in Florencecourt and she captured the cool conditions – check out her picture below.

