UPDATE: Weather warning issued for Fermanagh tomorrow

Posted: 2:19 pm February 8, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for Fermanagh tomorrow (Friday).

This morning (Thursday), a heavy snowfall descended on the county and people woke up to snowy scenes and The Met Office is predicting that more snow could be on the way for Fermanagh.

“Cloudy with rain and hill snow, this prolonged and locally heavy at first but becoming increasingly patchy through the day and easterly winds will gradually decrease,” said The Met Office.

The unprecedented weather today caused plenty of disruption with the Marble Arch Road in Enniskillen deemed ‘impassable’ due to heavy snow and ice.

Kinawley photographer, Mary McElroy, was out for a walk in Florencecourt and she captured the cool conditions – check out her picture below.

COOL WEATHER… Kinawley photographer Mary McElroy captured the snowy scenes in Florencecourt today (Thursday).

