+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUPDATE: Fermanagh road reopens after fatal car crash

UPDATE: Fermanagh road reopens after fatal car crash

Posted: 7:58 am February 20, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com
A pedestrian has been killed following a serious car crash in Belleek.
 
Emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic collision, which took place at 8pm on Monday night close to the entrance of Daly Park in the centre of the village.
 
The Boa Island Road, Belleek, which was closed after the collision, has now fully reopened.
 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Lisnaskea man says help is needed for mental health COLUMN: Is there anything after this? ‘Fermanagh community is united behind our hospital’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 7:58 am February 20, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA