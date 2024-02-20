UPDATE: Belleek road crash victim named

POLICE has confirmed that the woman involved in Monday evening’s fatal road accident in Belleek was 28-year-old Valeria Amorim.

Ms Amorim, who was six months pregnant, died at the scene following a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement

Two other people were tended to by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Following the tragic death of Ms Amorim and her unborn child, the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses.

Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/02/24.