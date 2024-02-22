Unbeaten Ballinamallard Reserves clinch title

Conor Stewart is surrounded by team mates after scoring the Mallards' third goal.

Ballinamallard Reserves were crowned Division Three champions with two matches to spare on Saturday after a 4-1 win over promotion-hopefuls Newtownstewart United at Fisher Park.

It marked the second such championship in the club’s history, having last won it in 1986, while they were also promoted in 1978.

And, akin to the season overall, after an exemplary start there was little doubt that Ally Irwin’s unbeaten side would claim the victory over Newtownstewart that they required to land the title.

Nick Palmer provided that with the opener after six minutes and, in the end, his double and a goal apiece from Conor Stewart and Ethan Thompson ensured a memorable occasion.

“It’s great to bring a trophy back to Ballinamallard and I’m really happy for the lads at such a young age to have achieved their first men’s trophy,” said Irwin.

“You go around Fermanagh or even lads in that senior dressing room at Ferney Park, there’s not too many people that have won a men’s title at any level.

“It was a lovely day for us all as a team when what you’ve been working for since August comes to fruition.

