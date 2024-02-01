Trust reassures public on SWAH maternity services

THE WESTERN Trust has stressed there is no threat to maternity services at the South West Acute Hospital.

Earlier this afternoon the Herald revealed how an independent review of gynaecology services had recommended removing maternity services from the SWAH and centralising them within the Trust, much like has been done at the Causeway Hospital. It also suggested the Ennsikillen hospital be instead used as a gynaecological hub for outpatient and day cases.

The report did state the Trust had no plans to do so, and now in a statement to the Herald the Trust has confirmed it remains committed to the service.

A spokesman stated, “The Trust notes the Getting it Right First Time (GIRFT) report published by the Department of Health on gynaecology services and the reference to maternity South West Acute Hospital Maternity Services.

“We fully agree that gynaecology waiting lists are unacceptably high.

“The Trust would like to reassure the public that there are no threats to maternity services at SWAH and we remain entirely committed to full maternity service provision at the Hospital.

“As part of that commitment to first class maternity care to mums and babies, we have further strengthened both our medical and midwifery permanent workforce in recent months.”