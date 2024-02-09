+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Sinn Féin's Dolan backs Gildernew for EU seat
ELECTION TIME… Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Jemma Dolan (left) has backed Michelle Gildernew (right) ahead of the upcoming European Union election in July.

Sinn Féin’s Dolan backs Gildernew for EU seat

Posted: 2:32 pm February 9, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH and South Tyrone MLA has backed Michelle Gildernew to ‘call out the EU when needed’ if she’s elected later this year.

Last week it was confirmed that Ms Gildernew will contest the European Union in July in the Midlands/ North West constituency.

It’ll bring the curtain down on her 20-odd year campaign as MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, having been elected to the seat three times.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has backed the Dungannon politician to make a difference if she’s elected to the EU.

“I am delighted that my good friend and colleague Michelle Gildernew is seeking the nomination to run in the EU elections in June,” she said.

“Michelle has the skills and experience to be an excellent representative for all of the people of Ireland on the European stage.

