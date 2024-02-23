Sinn Féin backs childcare motion

MAJOR ISSUE… Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has urged the Stormont Executive to focus on finding a solution for childcare costs.

A FERMANAGH politician has said that Stormont must come up with a way to reduce childcare costs so that children across the North can have the ‘best start in life’.

It’s been well documented that childcare costs have soared throughout the North in recent years and pressure is mounting on the Stormont Executive to find a solution for the ever-worsening issue.

Recently appointed Minister for Education, Paul Girvan, has said that up to £400 million could be needed to sort out the issues surrounding childcare in the North.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, feels that reducing childcare costs should be one of the main priorities for the recently reestablished Northern Ireland Executive.

“At present, childcare costs are too high and unaffordable for many, and at a time of rising living costs is adding more financial pressure to families,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.

“We need a childcare strategy that delivers high quality care for our children, affordability for parents, sustainability for providers, and which values the childcare workforce.”

Dolan’s party recently tabled a motion at Stormont urging the other political parties to consider a change to the childcare setup across the North.

