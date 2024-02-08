Saving SWAH and fixing roads key for Fermanagh MLAs

BACK IN BUSINESS… Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs Jemma Dolan (left), Áine Murphy (centre) and Deborah Erskine (right) are set to return to work at Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

SUPPORTING the South West Acute Hospital, improving infrastructure in Fermanagh and fighting for better public sector pay are the key priorities for our local politicians as they return to Stormont this week.

After a two-year absence, the Northern Ireland Executive is finally back up and running and the elected representatives for Fermanagh and South Tyrone are set to return to the Assembly Chamber.

Following the 2022 Assembly Election, Sinn Féin is the largest party in the Executive, with Michelle O’Neill appointed First Minister on Saturday.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Jemma Dolan, who topped the poll with 9,067 in the 2022 Election, is looking forward to getting back to work in Stormont.

“I am ready to get to work in the Assembly chamber to deliver for the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone and to help deliver legislation that will make a difference to people’s lives,” she said.

A few weeks ago, thousands of public sector workers took to the picket lines in a strike for better pay. The Sinn Féin MLA feels that securing pay parity for all will be one of her key priorities for the Executive.

“(My priority is) To support public sector workers in the area and the North, to fix the health service, support families with childcare and to ensure rural communities like ours get their fair share,” said Ms Dolan.

“My priority will be working to transform infrastructure in this area, from water waste treatment to the Enniskillen bypass, as well as regional balance and continued investment west of the Bann.”

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, who succeeded Arlene Foster in 2021 and was reelected the following year, is committed to dealing with ‘the bread and butter issues’ that affect people in the North.

