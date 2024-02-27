Sadness at death of much-loved Elizabeth Greene

THE Derrygonnelly community was left deeply saddened following the death of much-loved teacher Elizabeth Greene who left ‘a lasting impression’ on many pupils in West Fermanagh.

Formerly of Mullykivet in Derrygonnelly, Ms Greene, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday.

Born in Belmore Street in Enniskillen to parents Denis and Laura Joan Hughes, Ms Greene (nee Hughes) was one of six children.

She received her early education in the Convent Primary School and Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen, before completing a degree in Combined Science at Jordanstown.

She later studied a PGCE at Queen’s University in Belfast. Ms Greene went on to teach at St Mary’s Lurgan, St Fanchea’s in Enniskillen and St Mary’s Brollagh, where she worked for 34 years.

She married her husband, Anthony, at St Michael’s Church Enniskillen in December 1989 and the duo had two children, Denis and Abigail.

Ms Greene had a passion for sport. She loved water skiing, horse riding and she was a former Lady Captain at Castle Hume Golf Club.

She enjoyed the outdoors with a particular love for nature and flowers. She loved her animals and especially her dogs, Rua and Merlin.

Music played an important part in her life. She was involved with a number of choirs, including the Lurgan Light Operatic, as well as choirs in Derrygonnelly and Monea.

She enjoyed travelling and spent time in France, London, America and Greece. She enjoyed family holidays, in Donegal and in Wexford.

Following her retirement from teaching, Ms Greene enjoyed helping out on the family farm in Derrygonnelly.

Councillor Anthony Feely, a representative for Erne West, expressed his condolences to the Greene family.

“Elizabeth [Greene] was a shinning example of kindness and dedication to all she taught in Brollagh,” he said, “her love for science and kindness towards students and work colleagues left a lasting impression.”

Derrygonnelly Harps GFC also extended their sympathies to the family.

“We extend our sincerest sympathies to Anthony, Abigail and Denis, such highly respected and admired club members, and to Elizabeth’s extended family as well,” said the club in a Facebook post.

“Elizabeth was a lady of great kindness and warmth, many of our members would also have known her from when she taught them in St Mary’s Brollagh.”

The Derrygonnelly Harps GFC formed a guard of honour outside the Church of Immaculate Conception Monea.

She is survived by her husband Anthony, son Denis, daughter Abigail, brothers Paul (Jayne) and John, and sisters Ita (Cormac Jordan) and Mary.

She is predeceased by her parents Denis and Laura Joan and her sister Laura.

Following her Requiem Mass at Church of Immaculate Conception Monea, she was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

