Rory Gallagher cleared from ban after DRA appeal

Posted: 11:58 am February 28, 2024

THE GAA’s Disputes Resolutions Authority has declared ‘invalid the decision’ to bar former Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher from coaching.

This morning [Wednesday], the DRA found in favour of the former Derry GAA boss in a case he brought against an Ulster Council judgement which precluded him from coaching teams.

“Our award will declare invalid the decision of the Respondents to impose debarment on the Claimant and to refuse the appeal taken by the Claimant against that decision,” the DRA confirmed.

In September 2023, Ulster GAA said that the Belleek man had been “temporarily debarred, without prejudice, from the GAA until the Ulster GAA Safeguarding Panel conclude their work.”

In a report that spans 19 pages, the DRA said that Ulster Council “did not have power to debar the Claimant in the manner it sought to do for the reasons discussed earlier.”

Before his temporary suspension, Mr Gallagher was reportedly coaching Monaghan club side Corduff.

