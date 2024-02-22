Rangers slam four past ‘Derg as attention turns to Cup

Castlederg Utd 1

Enniskillen Rangers 4

Enniskillen Rangers continued their unbeaten start to 2024 with a Jake Browne double helping them to a 4-1 win against bottom-side Castlederg United at Mitchell Park.

Hit with injuries, the visitors adopted a new look 3-4-3 formation on Saturday deploying Browne higher up the pitch than his usual midfield role.

It proved fruitful for Michael Kerr’s side when he followed in to score from close-range, then Mark Cutler’s header back across the six-yard box teed up Jason Keenan.

Browne’s headed second and Cutler’s side-footed finish then sealed the deal in the second half, despite a contentious Dylan Russell penalty late on, and Kerr was pleased with the Rangers’ performance in difficult conditions.

“It was a good win and a real battling performance because the pitch was a complete mud bath,” he said.

“We changed formation to a 3-4-3 and it worked a treat and it’s something we might be looking to do next week when we’ve the Junior Cup simply due to a few injuries.

“Jake Browne played high up the pitch, pretty much a second striker, and I’m delighted for him and how it went.

“First half I felt it could have been three, possibly four, then to start the second half we were sluggish and made a few changes; William Burleigh and Ciaran Brough came on and made a good difference. We got our third and fourth then and the game was dead.”

It was a contest that carried ramifications at both ends of the Division One table, with relegation looming ominously for Castlederg after Saturday.

Meanwhile for Rangers, the victory continued their unbeaten start to the calendar year with six wins and a draw across league and cup, leaving them just two points off the top of the table.

Their focus this weekend, however, turns back to the Junior Cup quarter-final and a tough assignment at Lisbellaw United.

“The most important thing was three points, it keeps us going well and the run going since Christmas, and now we’re looking forward to the Junior Cup this weekend,” added Kerr.

“These games don’t come around too often, so we’ll be looking to grab it by both hands and progress, but it won’t be an easy game there’s no doubt about that.”