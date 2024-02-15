Podcast host stops off at St Kevin’s College

TIME TO TALK… Podcast host Geraldine McGrath recently stopped off in Lisnaskea to offer some advice to the pupils and staff at St Kevin’s College.

A Fermanagh podcaster and motivational speaker stopped off in Lisnaskea to offer some advice to the pupils and staff at St Kevin’s College.

As part of the celebrations for ‘Children’s Mental Health Week’, Enniskillen podcast host Geraldine McGrath was the special guest at the Lisnaskea school and she felt it was a very important workshop.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be invited to speak during ‘Children’s Mental Health Week’ to over 200 14 to 16-year-olds. Such important conversations were had and messages shared,” said Ms McGrath.

“Creating opportunities to also share vital messages about substance misuse and suicide prevention is a privilege. There are so many areas our young people are navigating through, all at one time.

“The power of vulnerability is magical. The more we, as adults, can open up and become true to ourselves, the more we will inspire our younger generations.”

St Kevin’s College has been carrying out a number of different programmes and initiatives recently to encourage their students to be more alert and aware of their mental health.

Earlier this month, the Fermanagh school recently welcomed a therapy dog, named Pluto, to the school community.

Principal Gary Kelly, feels that the animal will help the students at the Lisnaskea school.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Pluto to our team at St Kevin’s College,” he said.

