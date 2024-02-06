+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Plans lodged for two housing developments in Fermanagh
PROPERTY BOOM... New houses being built on the Tempo Road in Enniskillen.

Plans lodged for two housing developments in Fermanagh

Posted: 9:52 am February 6, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

PLANS are in progress for another two major housing developments in the county, one in Enniskillen and another in Letterbreen, which if planned will see hundreds of new homes coming onto the local market.

However, while the latest proposals for much-needed new homes in the county will be generally welcomed, particularly by locals hoping to get on the housing ladder, there is concern one of the developments could hamper any future plans to bring the railways back to Fermanagh.

The Letterbreen plan is for 28 new homes, both detached and semi-detached, on the Moybane Road. The application was lodged in December by Oaknvale Homes Ltd, and is currently open for consultation. Few other details are available about the proposed development at the moment.

The proposed development in Enniskillen, on the Tempo Road, is much larger, with a planning application lodged for 20 two bedroom apartments, six two storey detached homes, nine single story detached homes, and 84 two storey semi-detached houses.

