Petition on future of Tempo playpark

CAUSE FOR CONCERN… Claims have been made that the playpark in Tempo is prone to flooding.

ALMOST 300 people have signed an online petition in a bid to urge the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to ‘relocate’ the playpark in Tempo.

As part of the Council’s commitment to improve playpark facilities in the county, it’s been reported that around £100,000 has been pledged to improve facilities in the children’s play area in Tempo.

The Tempo community has recently joined forces to appeal to the Council to consider developing a new playpark, in an area which will be provided free of charge by the Tempo Maguires GAA club.

“Tempo suffers from an appalling underinvestment in leisure and recreational facilities by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council compared with other towns and villages in the Council area,” they said.

“The village has one of the worst playparks on offer and was never provided with a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) despite a commitment to do so by Fermanagh District Council.”

Last year, representatives from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council met with the Tempo community to hear their views on the proposed redevelopment of the playpark.

A number of issues were put forward by attendees at the meeting, all concerning the ‘unsuitability of the current location’ of the playpark in the Fermanagh village.

“The current playpark is prone to serious flooding, posing risks to children’s safety and limiting its usability during inclement weather,” said a spokesperson for the ‘Relocation of Tempo Playpark’ committee.

“Moving to the proposed site will mitigate these flooding risks, ensuring a safer play environment and a much more enjoyable experience of the children of the local community.”

The committee, who set up the petition last week, feels that the relocation of the facility would also deal with parking shortages and access problems to the site, as well as eradicating any ‘anti-social’ issues.

“The presence of anti-social elements in the vicinity of the current playpark due to its hidden location raises concerns about community safety and well-being,” they said.

“Moving to the proposed site, which is more visible and well-connected to community activities, can help deter such behaviour and create a safer environment for families to enjoy.”

In 2023, the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council launched its ‘Play Park Strategy’ which was designed to revamp the playparks around the county.

Then chairman of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson, said they were committed to the future development of play facilities in Fermanagh.

“The strategy aims to develop and deliver a sustainable action plan for inclusive and accessible play spaces and provision across the district that meets the needs of all our children and young people.

“I would encourage the residents of these areas to make their views known on the plans for play facilities in the villages either by attending one of the four sessions or by completing the online survey online.”

When contacted by the Herald, the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has said they’re ‘aware of an online petition’ regarding the future of the play park facility in Tempo.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council continues to deliver the Play Park Strategy 2020-2030 and has recently commissioned work to upgrade Tempo play park,” said the Council’s statement.

“The planned improvement works will enhance play provision, extending choice, accessibility and inclusive play experiences for children and young people in a safe, central location in the village with easy access to off-street car parking, the public convenience and local shops.

“The provision of high quality, inclusive play facilities demonstrates the Council’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that children and young people are healthy and well physically, mentally and emotionally.”

