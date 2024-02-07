Newtownbutler’s Nina stars in CBeebies TV show

STAR OF THE SHOW... Nina He from Newtownbutler is set to appear in an upcoming programme on CBeebies.

A NEWTOWNBUTLER schoolgirl who has made her TV debut in a children’s programme on CBeebies is hoping that this will be a ‘stepping stone’ in her acting and music career.

Nina He, daughter of popular couple Tony and Becky He, has been cast as the main character of ‘Yukee’ in an animated series on children’s TV channel CBeebies.

Produced by Mark Gordon, the programme will follow the main character ‘Yukee’ who’s a talented ukulele player and embarks on an exciting journey with her friends and much-loved animals.

After the first episode of ‘Yukee’ aired on Monday, Becky He said that the nine-year-old aspiring actor is very proud to have made her TV debut.

“I always tell Nina how lucky she is to have this opportunity and to make the most of it,” said Becky, who owns and runs the Lucky House Chinese Takeaway in Newtownbutler.

“Nina has always been full of music and drama so hopefully this is a stepping stone for her. Nina can somehow hear a song and remember it word-for-word, she has rhythm and never misses a beat.

“Nina often talks about working in the industry, whether it’s more voice over work, singing or acting. She wants to do it all.

“I’m here to support her, to guide her in any way I can to help her achieve that. Nina is learning the piano and ukulele at the moment, she teaches herself by ear currently,” added the proud mother.

