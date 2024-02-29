Newtownbutler mourns death of Natasha Graham

THE Newtownbutler community has been left devastated following the death of the much-loved Natasha Graham who was described as a ‘beautiful person’.

Formerly of Aghagay Meadows in Newtownbutler, Ms Graham passed away peacefully on Thursday, aged 30 years old.

Ms Graham was born in September 1993, six weeks premature. Despite being given only seconds to live, she defied the odds and the views of medical professionals, going on to ‘touch the hearts of many’.

Advertisement

Last year, the Newtownbutler community joined forces to celebrate Ms Graham’s 30th birthday in style. Celebrant, Fr Kevin Malcolmson, urged her family to cherish the memories of the special day.

“Natasha [Graham] took great joy from the simple things in life. Her colours, her music and her art brought happiness to her and triggered the radiant smile which touched the hearts of everyone,” he said.

Ms Graham loved colour and balloons. The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler was decorated with balloons, for her Requiem Mass.

She enjoyed art and her many drawings and paintings hang proudly around her home in Aghagay Meadows.

Ms Graham took pride in her appearance and she loved getting pampered and her nails painted, alongside her mother Geraldine.

She had a passion for music and she loved to listen to her favourite songs and artists on her headphones.

A devoted fan of English singer Olly Murs, the former X Factor talent presented Ms Graham with a rose at a concert. The rose was brought forward to the alter at her Requiem Mass.

Advertisement

Ms Graham was also a fan of pop group S Club 7 and she enjoyed listening to music.

Family played a central role in her life. She enjoyed spending time with her mother Geraldine and her friends and family.

She is survived by her mother Geraldine.

Following her Requiem Mass at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler, she was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition