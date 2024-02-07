Mount Lourdes pupils jet off to Washington DC

Mount Lourdes Grammar School students Aimee Elliott and Bella Nethercott pictured with a President Joe Biden cut out ahead of their school trip to Washington DC. Picture: Andrew Paton.

MOUNT Lourdes Grammar School students are jetting off to Washington DC for five days full of American history.

Fifty nine history students from Years 12,13 and 14 will be flying across the Atlantic to extend their history knowledge.

The school has been planning this trip for several years but due to Covid restrictions it is only this year that it has been possible.

Head of the History department, Damien Murray has planned the trip and is looking forward to seeing the history come to life.

“It’s all about broadening the history curriculum and making history come alive for the students.

“We do a lot of American history in the school from Key Stage 3 right up to A Level, so it’s bringing them over to where it took place and be in the centre of where the key events of world history that they study,” Mr Murray explained.

The students have a back to back itinerary for the trip, including visiting the White House, Lincoln Memorial, US Holocaust Memorial and the US Supreme Court.

