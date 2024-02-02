Mount Lourdes bakers rise to the occasion

The Year 14 pupils of Mount Lourdes had a science lesson with a difference recently when they competed in their annual ‘Biology Bake Off Competition’.

The pupils who are studying A Level Biology/Life and Health, were given the brief to come up with novel, tasty, scientifically accurate bake, that represented a biology theme.

And the girls didn’t disappoint!

Advertisement

After hours in the kitchen the competitors presented an amazing selection of cakes, creative entries representing a wide variety of scientifical themes were in evidence, and many different ideas represented as they let their imaginations run wild.

The competition was so tough that even one of the judges stated that, “It was extremely difficult to select winners as the standard was so high.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition