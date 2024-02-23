Michelle Gildernew selected for EU elections

READY FOR ACTION... Michelle Gildernew has been officially selected by Sinn Féin to contest the upcoming European Parliament elections.

FERMANAGH and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew has been officially selected by Sinn Féin to contest the upcoming European Parliament elections later this summer.

On June 7, the Sinn Féin politician is set to run alongside party member Chris McManus in a bid to secure election as an MEP in the Midlands/North West constituency.

Sinn Féin President, Mary Lou McDonald, was present at the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan as Ms Gildernew was officially selected by the party to contest the upcoming election.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs, Jemma Dolan and Colm Gildernew, were also in attendance at the event.

“So proud of my friends and colleagues Chris MacManus MEP and Michelle Gildernew MP on their official selection as the two Sinn Féin Ireland candidates in the Midlands North West constituency for the European Elections on 7th June,” said Ms Dolan.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition