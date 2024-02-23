+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineMichelle Gildernew selected for EU elections
READY FOR ACTION... Michelle Gildernew has been officially selected by Sinn Féin to contest the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Michelle Gildernew selected for EU elections

Posted: 2:14 pm February 23, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew has been officially selected by Sinn Féin to contest the upcoming European Parliament elections later this summer.

On June 7, the Sinn Féin politician is set to run alongside party member Chris McManus in a bid to secure election as an MEP in the Midlands/North West constituency.

Sinn Féin President, Mary Lou McDonald, was present at the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan as Ms Gildernew was officially selected by the party to contest the upcoming election.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs, Jemma Dolan and Colm Gildernew, were also in attendance at the event.

“So proud of my friends and colleagues Chris MacManus MEP and Michelle Gildernew MP on their official selection as the two Sinn Féin Ireland candidates in the Midlands North West constituency for the European Elections on 7th June,” said Ms Dolan.

