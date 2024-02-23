Man in court on fraud charges

A FERMANAGH man has been sent forward to the Crown Court for trial on burglary and fraud charges relating to almost eight years ago.

John Cullen (44) of Old Coach Road is charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling in Arney on March 18, 2016. He is also charged with 15 counts of fraud by false representation, by using a stolen bank card, relating to dates between March 29 and April 7 2016.

Cullen was before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a preliminary enquiry (PE). He made no response to the charges and did not call any witnesses, statements or evidence for the purpose of the PE.

Advertisement

It was stated there had been delays in the case coming before the court due to Covid.

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said based on the papers before the court Cullen had a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Austin Kennedy adjourned the case to Dungannon Crown Court on March 5.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition