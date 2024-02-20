+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man arrested on suspicion of Enniskillen burglary

Man arrested on suspicion of Enniskillen burglary

Posted: 3:42 pm February 20, 2024

A 55-YEAR old man has been arrested on suspicion of an aggravated burglary which took place at a commercial premises in the Dublin Road area of Enniskillen on Sunday, January 28.

Following a search of a property today (Tuesday, February 20), the Police confirmed that a man has been arrested and he remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the report of a masked man entering a shop in the area armed with a suspected baton and a knife at around 6pm, and demanding money from two staff members, to get in touch.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1344 of 28/01/24.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

