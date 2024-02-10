Man arrested following Irvinestown drug seizure

The suspicious behaviour of a driver in the Irvinestown area led to police officers making a seizure of around £6,000 of suspected cannabis yesterday afternoon (Friday).

Officers from the District Support Team were on patrol in the Kesh Road area on Friday afternoon when they signalled for a driver to stop. After stopping, he got out of the vehicle and made off on foot towards Mill Street. He then threw away a parcel, containing £5,000 of suspected cannabis, which was later seized.

The 27-year-old man was arrested and, in a search of his Brownhill Meadows property, more suspected cannabis worth £1,000 was found and a quantity of cash. He was interviewed and released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Advertisement

Sergeant Robinson said: “As a result of these searches, a quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”