Plans are progressing on the proposed Enniskillen to Sligo greenway. Photo: www.slncr-greenway.com

Major funding boost for Sligo to Enniskillen greenway

Posted: 12:27 pm February 27, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
A FURTHER €1.5 million (£1.28 million) has been announced by the Irish government for the long-awaited Sligo to Enniskillen greenway.

Nicknamed the ‘Marble Arch Greenway’, the proposed 75km walking and cycling route follows the former Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR), connecting Enniskillen to Sligo via Belcoo and Blacklion.

Last week it was announced Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TTI), a branch of the Irish government, was releasing €1.5 million to help progress the project and take it through to its next stage.

The funding is part of €23.4 million package allocated to the wider for road and greenway projects in the Sligo and Leitrim area, with €600,000 allocated to the N16 Manorhamilton to Cornacloy scheme allocated a total of €1.2 million.

The SLNCR Greenway is a joint project by Fermanagh and Omagh Council, Cavan and Leitrim county councils, the Department for Infrastructure in the North, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

In August last year the project moved into its second phase, which is aimed at examining options to determine how it should proceed, and analyse the costs and impacts of the preferred options.

