Local trade unionist takes to airwaves

PEOPLE POWER...Local Unite representative Jim Quinn recently appeared on an episode of BBC Radio Ulster’s Your Place and Mine.

A NEW book celebrating 100 years of the Enniskillen Unite Branch has been highlighted in a popular local BBC radio show, Your Place and Mine.

Broadcast on Saturday mornings on BBC Radio Ulster and presented by Anne Marie McAleese, the programme celebrates the people, places and stories that make Northern Ireland unique.

Former local trade union leader, Jim Quinn, appeared on the show to discuss his commemorative book that marks Unite’s centenary, called ‘We’ll Get Them in the Long Grass’, which details the life story of Jim Brown from Lisbellaw who was its longest-serving branch secretary, 20 years after his passing.

Advertisement

“Jim Brown was born into poverty and worked as a quarry worker in Dolan’s of Lisbellaw when he was only 14,” Mr Quinn, who is Secretary of Fermanagh Council of Trade Unions, explained to Ms McAleese.

“Jim was a very strong advocate for the industrial worker. Many who would have benefitted from pay rises that Jim had negotiated would never have realised that it was Jim Brown, the union man, that was behind those increases over the years.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition