Leam Beg offers opportunity of a lifetime

FANCY living in an area of stunning natural beauty, consisting of 35 acres of lake shore, forest, and meadow? Then Leam Beg outside Enniskillen could be just the perfect hideaway for you.

The property comprises extensive woodland, beautiful lake shore views, exclusive rights to the 45-acre Coolyemer Lough, full planning for 15 Scandinavian-style holiday homes and full planning for a small aircraft landing strip.

All this just six miles from Enniskillen’s town centre, with its many bars and eateries.

The 35-acre property package with private lake package could even be transformed into a holiday park.

The one problem is that it will cost you a cool £490,000 at the very least, but it has other things going for it too.

It is only a short distance away from Finn Lough Forest Hideaway, Lough erne Resort and The Cuilcagh Broadwalk Trail, also known as The Stairway to Heaven, as well as the Marble Arch Caves.

For sale via the iamsold online bidding platform, the unique property is certain to attract a steady stream of both staycationers and international visitors.

“The offerings are unique, but the possibilities are endless,” Patrick Convey, director of iamsold said of the property.