CYCLING MEMORIES... Best friends James Moore and the late Aran Sheridan.

Late Fermanagh cyclist’s memory celebrated by friend

Posted: 11:03 am February 20, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A TEMPO native and keen cyclist will be remembered by his best friend in a tough cycling challenge that will also help raise money for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Aran Sheridan, 52, passed away peacefully in his sleep while on a cycling holiday in Majorca on May 3.

Originally from Tempo, Mr Sheridan was a former pupil of St Joseph’s College and St Michael’s College in Enniskillen. He had been living in Omagh for the past number of years with his wife Paula, and two sons Joel and Conrad.

A keen cyclist with the Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club (OWCC), Mr Sheridan had been with the club on a five-day cycling trip to Majorca in Spain when tragedy struck.

His best friend, James Moore from Omagh, is hoping to keep his memory alive by taking to the roads there again.

“I’ve signed up to compete in the Mallorca 312 in April. It’s a gruelling 312km cycling event that takes in some of the most gruelling and famous mountain routes in Mallorca,” Mr Moore explained.

“I’m doing it in memory of Aran. We first met on a fundraising cycle 12 or 13 years ago when we were both members of OWCC.

“The event was always on when we’d be over there. It’s a fitting tribute to my best friend, a man who loved a challenge.”

