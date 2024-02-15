Lakelanders complain to Council about Forum plans

BIG PLANS… A preview image of the new development for the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum.

THE ENNISKILLEN Lakelanders has warned any closure of the Lakeland Forum, without an alternative pool being provided, will have “a profound impact” on the club and its swimmers for years to come.

The Forum is set to undergo a multi-million pound modernisation redevelopment, and while no date has set yet for when this will begin, it is expected the major project will see the facility closed for a significant period.

The Enniskillen Lakelanders swimming club, which is based at the Forum, has now written to the local Council expressing its concern over the lack of information on whether any provision will be put in place for its members while this work is taking place.

The club warned any closure without an alternative pool being provided would harm the prospects for local swimmers for years to come.

In a letter due to be delivered at the meeting of its regeneration and community committee last night (Tuesday), the Lakelanders committee said the club had been “left very much in the dark without any information to provide our members.”

