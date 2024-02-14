+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHuge turnout in Enniskillen as BT staff fight for jobs
POLITICAL SUPPORT... Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs Jemma Dolan, Áine Murphy and Deborah Erskine, and Fermanagh and Omagh District Counciillor Eddie Roofe show their support for the beleagured BT workers. Pics: Paul Jackman.

Huge turnout in Enniskillen as BT staff fight for jobs

Posted: 3:45 pm February 14, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

DESPERATE efforts to save more than 300 jobs at the BT Group branch in Enniskillen have given devastated employees a glimmer of hope.

Last night (Tuesday), hundreds of Enniskillen BT employees and their families attended a crunch meeting at the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen organised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), to see what, if anything, they can do to save their jobs.

“I work at this site, as does my wife and it’s the biggest single employer in Enniskillen,” the CWU’s Northern Ireland Telecoms Branch secretary, Mark Feehily, said.

Advertisement

“Closing this office would have a massive effect on our town.”

 

UNION SUPPORT… Karen Rose (CWU President) addresses the large gathering of BT workers at the emergency meeting in The Westville Hotel. She is joined on stage by fellow CWU representatives Mark Feehily (Branch Secretary), Joe Fee (Branch Chairman), Stephen Albon (National Officer) and Erin Massey (Regional Secretary).

The CWU’S Deputy General Secretary-elect, Karen Rose, also threw her support behind the move.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make the strongest possible case to BT Group to urge them to keep jobs in Enniskillen. It’s right for our members, right for the community and the right decision for the company too,” she said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Families clock up thousands of miles on road to Derry BBC’s Repair Shop show is coming to Fermanagh Sinn Féin’s Dolan backs Gildernew for EU seat

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:45 pm February 14, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA