Huge turnout in Enniskillen as BT staff fight for jobs

POLITICAL SUPPORT... Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs Jemma Dolan, Áine Murphy and Deborah Erskine, and Fermanagh and Omagh District Counciillor Eddie Roofe show their support for the beleagured BT workers. Pics: Paul Jackman.

DESPERATE efforts to save more than 300 jobs at the BT Group branch in Enniskillen have given devastated employees a glimmer of hope.

Last night (Tuesday), hundreds of Enniskillen BT employees and their families attended a crunch meeting at the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen organised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), to see what, if anything, they can do to save their jobs.

“I work at this site, as does my wife and it’s the biggest single employer in Enniskillen,” the CWU’s Northern Ireland Telecoms Branch secretary, Mark Feehily, said.

“Closing this office would have a massive effect on our town.”

The CWU’S Deputy General Secretary-elect, Karen Rose, also threw her support behind the move.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make the strongest possible case to BT Group to urge them to keep jobs in Enniskillen. It’s right for our members, right for the community and the right decision for the company too,” she said.

