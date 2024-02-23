Graan’s Novena of Hope returns

SPEAKER…Rector at the Graan, Fr Charles Cross, is looking forward to the Novena of Hope.

THE theme of ‘hope’ will once again be the central one at the upcoming Novena at the Graan which will see hundreds of people gather for nine days of prayers and reflections.

The Superior at the Graan, Fr Charles Cross, will lead the liturgies which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 2.

He’ll also be the speaker at the four masses on Sunday, March 3, at the 9am, 10am, 12 noon and 4pm services.

Advertisement

On Monday, March 4, Carol Barry will lead the liturgies. She’s spent over 40 years ministering throughout Ireland and abroad as a director and lecturer in a retreat centre.

Wicklow priest Fr Aidan Troy has also been confirmed for the Novena of Hope. He’ll be speaking on Tuesday, March 5, where he’ll recall his active involvement in helping restore peace in Belfast.

Alongside Fermanagh cleric Fr Gary Donegan, Fr Troy was involved in the Holy Cross school conflict in Belfast and he’s currently ministering in Paris in France.

Secretary General of The Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland, Gerard Gallagher, will lead the Novena on Wednesday, March 6.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition