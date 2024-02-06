Gildernew gets €10k for breaking leg in Leinster House

CLAIM GAME...Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew has received €10k after breaking her leg in a fall at Leinster House.

The MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone sought damages from the Houses of the Oireachtas in Dublin after falling down stairs while attending a committee meeting.

She was paid a €10,000 settlement through the State Claims Agency in 2019.

“This relates to an injury I suffered more than a decade ago whilst attending a meeting of the Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement Committee in Leinster House,” Ms Gildernew told the Irish Independent.

The Sinn Féin politician last month said she was to stand in the Republic in the forthcoming European elections.

After serving as Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP for almost 20 years, the Dungannon politician, pictured right, took to Sinn Féin’s social media where she confirmed that she will contest a seat in the Midlands/North West constituency election in June.

“The European Union is crucially important to Ireland. Ireland needs to be at the fore in setting the direction of the European Union and I want to be part of making that happen,” said Ms Gildernew.

