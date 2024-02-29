+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GALLERY: SOAS delivers Fermanagh responses to Stormont

Posted: 4:22 pm February 29, 2024

THE CAMPAIGN to bring specialist bariatric surgery to the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) was taken to Castle Buildings in Stormont today, with Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) volunteers travelling from Fermanagh to Belfast to deliver thousands of local response to a public consultation on obesity services.

Following a passionate local campaign across Fermanagh – strongly supported by local businesses, sports clubs, schools, and the general public – a total of 19,011 responses consultation responses were delivered to officials from the Department of Health this afternoon by the SOAS volunteers.

Check out the volunteers making their special delivery below. For more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald!

