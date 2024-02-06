+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fr Gary Donegan set to undergo second surgery today
Fermanagh cleric Fr Gary Donegan is set to undergo a second operation on his eye today (Wednesday).

Fr Gary Donegan set to undergo second surgery today

Posted: 9:46 am February 6, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH cleric Fr Gary Donegan is set to undergo surgery today (Wednesday) after he suffered ‘another bleed’ in his eye.

In December, the Newtownbutler priest revealed that he had to have an operation to restore the sight in his right eye after losing his vision a few weeks ago when a bleed to it caused extensive damage.

On Friday, the Ardoyne-based cleric was rushed back into hospital after suffering a second bleed in his eye and he’s due to have more surgery today.

“Two months after surgery, I had another bleed into my eye which left me with an eye pressure of 65 when it should be 21. The pain was level 10 and unbelievably uncomfortable,” said Fr Donegan on Facebook.

