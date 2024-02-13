+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh priest Fr Gary Donegan awaiting third surgery
SURGERY… Fr Gary Donegan is awaiting further surgery.

Fermanagh priest Fr Gary Donegan awaiting third surgery

Posted: 3:57 pm February 13, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

JUST hours after he underwent surgery on his eye, Fr Gary Donegan has confirmed that he’s going to have to go under the knife again later this month.

Since December, the Fermanagh cleric has been undergoing treatment on his right eye, in a bid to save and secure his sight.

The Newtownbutler priest underwent surgery on Wednesday, but he’s confirmed that he has another planned operation on the way next week.

“[The] second procedure is completed and awaiting a third with further surgery on [Wednesday, February] 21,” said Fr Donegan, who’s currently based at Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne in Belfast.

“Many thanks for all the prayers and kind sentiments much appreciated. Even with one eye, [it’s] great to see Fermanagh doing so well.”

