Fermanagh road closed due to ‘snow and ice’

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a Fermanagh road is ‘currently impassable’ due to excess snow and ice lying in the area.

“Road users are advised that the Marble Arch Road in Enniskillen is currently impassable due to the snow and ice,” said the PSNI in a statement this morning (Thursday).

“If you are travelling today, please drive with extra caution. Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.”

Advertisement

There’s no more information available at this time.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition