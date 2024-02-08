+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh road closed due to 'snow and ice'

Fermanagh road closed due to ‘snow and ice’

Posted: 9:36 am February 8, 2024

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a Fermanagh road is ‘currently impassable’ due to excess snow and ice lying in the area.

“Road users are advised that the Marble Arch Road in Enniskillen is currently impassable due to the snow and ice,” said the PSNI in a statement this morning (Thursday).

 “If you are travelling today, please drive with extra caution. Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.”

There’s no more information available at this time.

