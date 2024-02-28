Fermanagh MLA makes rail plea in Stormont

MLA Áine Murphy has appealed to the Infrastructure Minister to include Fermanagh in the All Island Rail Review plan.

A FERMANAGH MLA has taken the campaign to have Fermanagh included in the all-Ireland rail plan to the Assembly at Stormont.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Áine Murphy MLA made a speech in the chamber urging Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, her Sinn Féin party colleague, to improve local public transport and to consider including the county in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

“There has been much frustration and disappointment in Fermanagh, that the draft All-Island Strategic Rail review did not recommend rail connections for the county,” she told the Assembly. “The only county where rail provision is not recommended.

Advertisement

“Improving public transport in Fermanagh is vital for allowing communities and towns in the county to thrive and prosper and to address regional imbalance.

“We also need to invest in our public transport to help tackle the climate emergency, as it will have a very important role in tackling emissions and pollution.

“On this, I appreciate the Minister will take time to fully consider the all-island rail review And I am confident in developing his departmental plan for the future delivery of rail in the north and across the Island that he will look to ensure that the rail service works for and benefits everyone, including the people of Fermanagh.”

Ms Murphy also spoke of the need for greater investment in the county overall, and of the importance of connectivity and improved infrastructure.

“For decades, our local economy in Fermanagh has been stifled due to the lack of investment and infrastructure in place,” she said.

“Tourism is a key economic driver for many businesses in our towns and villages, from Lisnaskea, Enniskillen, Belcoo to Roslea, and with the right type of investment, we can truly unlock our full potential.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition