Fermanagh man accused of historic sexual offences

THE case of an elderly man accused of alleged historical sexual offences some of which date back almost 50 years, has been mentioned in Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

John Faulkner (78) from Gortgorgan, Derrylin faces six counts of rape and four of indecent assault all of which relate to a female complainant.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates over a five year period between 1977 and 1982.

The case was listed as a committal hearing before the most court sitting however a defence solicitor requested an adjournment to allow for consultation with Faulkner.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed to adjourn the case until March 13 but it is unclear if the committal to transfer Faulkner to crown court for trial will proceed on that date.

