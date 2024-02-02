+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFermanagh GAA clubs among big winners of McManus money
MAJOR BOOST…Fermanagh GAA clubs are set to receive a significant payment today (Wednesday) following JP McManus’ donation of €1 million to every GAA County Board in Ireland.

Fermanagh GAA clubs among big winners of McManus money

Posted: 2:36 pm February 2, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH GAA clubs were among the biggest winners in the country on Wednesday when they received their allocation from JP McManus’ staggering donation.

When broken down, due to Fermanagh’s population size, the clubs in the Erne county will receive the second-largest allocations overall in Ireland.

Seven weeks after JP McManus donated €1 million to every GAA County Board in Ireland, Fermanagh clubs have received their money.

In December, the Limerick billionaire pledged to support GAA clubs across the island, after his much-loved county retained the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Mr McManus is no stranger to supporting the GAA and his gesture of goodwill has been welcomed with open arms by clubs across the country.

When he confirmed the donation to the GAA, the 72-year-old said that all money must be awarded to clubs ‘no later than January 31, 2024’.

According to Fermanagh GAA County Treasurer, Sean Burns, the money has been divided among the 24 GAA clubs in the county.

