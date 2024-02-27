+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh footballer Cadhla Bogue is set for Miss NI!
TOP TALENT… Cadhla Bogue is aiming to win the prestigious Miss Northern Ireland competition.

Fermanagh footballer Cadhla Bogue is set for Miss NI!

Posted: 12:23 pm February 27, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

TWENTY years after Enniskillen woman Kirsty Anne Gabriel Stewart was named Miss Northern Ireland, Tempo’s Cadhla Bogue is aiming to win the famous beauty pageant.

Ahead of the upcoming Miss Northern Ireland event, the 21-year-old was scouted by a talent agency on Instagram.

Last week, she qualified for the main event through the Miss Enniskillen heat at the Westville Hotel.

The Tempo beauty is now looking forward to being part of the Miss Northern Ireland lineup.

“It’s great. I plan to enjoy it and I just want to be myself – I’m not going to try and be someone else,” Cadhla told the Herald.

Cadhla, who is studying pharmacy at Queen’s University Belfast, is the latest participant from Fermanagh who’s vying to win the bragging rights in the Miss Northern Ireland contest.

