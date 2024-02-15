‘Fermanagh community is united behind our hospital’

SHOW OF SUPPORT...Students from St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin are among the many across the county to support the SOAS bariatric surgery campaign.

THE POWER of the people of Fermanagh in the fight to save SWAH services is continuing to grow, with the current campaign to bring bariatric surgery to the hospital bringing the entire community together.

As previously reported by the Herald, the Department of Health is currently running a consultation on the future of obesity services, which includes seeking views on where a specialist bariatric surgery elective hub should be based.

Save Our Acute Services’ (SOAS) community committee has been leading a campaign to get the local community to respond to the consultation calling for the service to be located at the Enniskillen hospital. It is hoped having the elective service would attract surgeons to the hospital.

SOAS has said the response to this campaign has been phenomenal, with the entire community “completely on board” the campaign.

Tracey Concrete, Balcas, Encirc, Mannok, and Greentown are just some of the many local companies to join the drive – promoting the campaign and distributing consultation forms – along with scores of local shops, cafes and restaurants.

