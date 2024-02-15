+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Fermanagh community is united behind our hospital’
SHOW OF SUPPORT...Students from St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin are among the many across the county to support the SOAS bariatric surgery campaign.

‘Fermanagh community is united behind our hospital’

Posted: 2:43 pm February 15, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE POWER of the people of Fermanagh in the fight to save SWAH services is continuing to grow, with the current campaign to bring bariatric surgery to the hospital bringing the entire community together.

As previously reported by the Herald, the Department of Health is currently running a consultation on the future of obesity services, which includes seeking views on where a specialist bariatric surgery elective hub should be based.

Save Our Acute Services’ (SOAS) community committee has been leading a campaign to get the local community to respond to the consultation calling for the service to be located at the Enniskillen hospital. It is hoped having the elective service would attract surgeons to the hospital.

Advertisement

SOAS has said the response to this campaign has been phenomenal, with the entire community “completely on board” the campaign.

Tracey Concrete, Balcas, Encirc, Mannok, and Greentown are just some of the many local companies to join the drive – promoting the campaign and distributing consultation forms – along with scores of local shops, cafes and restaurants.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Health Minister invited to discuss SWAH crisis Families clock up thousands of miles on road to Derry Lisnaskea man says help is needed for mental health

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:43 pm February 15, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA