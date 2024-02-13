Fermanagh author goes to Hollywood

A FERMANAGH author and wellbeing champion has been jetting around the world and mingling with the stars to promote mental health awareness.

Emma Weaver, who is a best-selling writer and TEDx speaker, recently returned from LA where she was MC-ing at an event as part of a ground-breaking campaign on mental health awareness.

Founded by Yorkshire man Glenn Marsden, the ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ campaign aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma around mental health issues, and inspire positive change in the lives of individuals globally, and includes a book launch and a TV show shot in a Hollywood studio.

Advertisement

The LA event was attended by Hollywood celebrities Jeremy Jackson, Christina Moses, Angelica Bridges, Kate Neilson, and MMA fighter Lyman Good.

Emma, who had just returned from a similar event in Dubai before she jetted off to the States, interviewed Mr Marsden and the co-authors of the Imperfectly Perfect book as part of her MC duties.

Originally from Newtownbutler and based in Enniskillen, Emma has dedicated her career to changing the narrative around mental health, and advocates for early intervention, support, and understanding for individuals facing mental health challenges.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition