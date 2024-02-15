Fermanagh actor Lawson supports sex abuse campaign

SUPPORT… Fermanagh actor Charlie Lawson has supported a new campaign which is aiming to educate and protect children from sexual abuse.

OPENING up about a terrifying ordeal as a child, Fermanagh actor Charlie Lawson has revealed that he escaped being a victim of sexual abuse by the ‘skin of my teeth’.

Best known for playing Jim McDonald in Coronation Street, the Enniskillen-born actor has linked up with well-known author Emma-Jane Taylor in an new campaign to raise awareness about child sex abuse.

The English author, who was a victim of abuse herself, has set up a new campaign ‘#NotMyShame’. Her aim is to inform, educate and protect young people from abuse that can come in a number of forms.

After linking up as an ambassador for ‘#NotMyShame’, the 64-year-old actor has spoken out about his terrifying ordeal as a child.

“I escaped by the skin of my teeth, but that’s another story you can read about in my autobiography,” Mr Lawson told the Sunday Life.

In October, the former Coronation Street actor got wed for the third time. He recently married his long-term partner Debbie Stanley, who was abused as a child.

