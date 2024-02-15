+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh actor Lawson supports sex abuse campaign
SUPPORT… Fermanagh actor Charlie Lawson has supported a new campaign which is aiming to educate and protect children from sexual abuse.

Fermanagh actor Lawson supports sex abuse campaign

Posted: 2:46 pm February 15, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

OPENING up about a terrifying ordeal as a child, Fermanagh actor Charlie Lawson has revealed that he escaped being a victim of sexual abuse by the ‘skin of my teeth’.

Best known for playing Jim McDonald in Coronation Street, the Enniskillen-born actor has linked up with well-known author Emma-Jane Taylor in an new campaign to raise awareness about child sex abuse.

The English author, who was a victim of abuse herself, has set up a new campaign ‘#NotMyShame’. Her aim is to inform, educate and protect young people from abuse that can come in a number of forms.

After linking up as an ambassador for ‘#NotMyShame’, the 64-year-old actor has spoken out about his terrifying ordeal as a child.

“I escaped by the skin of my teeth, but that’s another story you can read about in my autobiography,” Mr Lawson told the Sunday Life.

In October, the former Coronation Street actor got wed for the third time. He recently married his long-term partner Debbie Stanley, who was abused as a child.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

