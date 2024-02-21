Enniskillen saddened by death of Margaret McAdam

THE Enniskillen community has been left saddened following the passing of the much-loved Margaret McAdam who was known as a hard worker and a person of deep faith.

Formerly of Drumcor Hill in Enniskillen, Ms McAdam passed away peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by her family.

Born in 1936 to parents Owen and Maggie, Ms McAdam grew up in a deeply spiritual and religious home which cherished the Christian values.

She spent her early years living in New Row, before moving to Drumcor Hill to set up home after she met her husband Vincent McAdam.

The pair met at a dance in Clones and they got married soon after in St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen in 1958.

Ms McAdam and her husband Vincent enjoyed 65 years of happy marriage together and they loved spending time with their four children, eight grandchildren and extended family.

She was known as a hard-worker and will long be remembered for her many years of service at St Fanchea’s College in Enniskillen, where she worked in the canteen.

Ms McAdam was also a carer in the Enniskillen community and she was loved by her many patients.

At her Requiem Mass on Monday, celebrant Fr Raymond Donnelly said that Ms McAdam’s ‘caring nature meant a lot to people in need’.

