Enniskillen community saddened at death of Don Jones

THE Enniskillen community has been left deeply saddened following the passing of Don Jones who was described as a ‘well respected and well regarded man’.

Formerly of College Gardens in Enniskillen, Mr Jones passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his family.

Mr Jones was born in the townland of Cullen in Monea. Growing up alongside his seven siblings, family played a central role in his life.

Following his early education, Mr Jones took on employment at The Graan, carrying out a number of different tasks and duties in the grounds of the monastery.

At 16 years old, Mr Jones left for London but he returned a few years later. On his return to Fermanagh, he met his future wife Eileen (McConnell) and they married in 1963.

They set up home in Castle Street in Enniskillen, where they welcomed their four children, Ken, Niall, Lucia and Karen.

The family moved to Loughview in Enniskillen 1971, before setting up home at College Gardens in 1999.

Mr Jones was a hard worker. For 35 years, he worked as a bus driver for Ulster Bus and he enjoyed spending time and chatting to his passengers.

He also worked as a barman in some of the pubs in Enniskillen.

Mr Jones had a keen interest in sport. He enjoyed playing darts against his friends and was a member of the Enniskillen Gaels GAA club.

Known for his neat appearance, he regularly visited his friends and family members in various nursing and care homes across Fermanagh.

A proud grandfather, Mr Jones enjoyed spending time with his 12 grandchildren and he liked to spend time in Donegal with his family.

Described by celebrant Fr Raymond Donnelly as a ‘man of deep faith’ at his Requiem Mass, Mr Jones was a regular churchgoer in Enniskillen.

When he was unable to leave his home, Mr Jones continued to keep his faith and he prayed the rosary on a daily occasion.

