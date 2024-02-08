Enniskillen businesses ‘looking forward’ to busy month

IT’S well documented that January is always a difficult time for traders and businesses, but Noelle McAloon has said that Enniskillen is ‘leading the way’ in the North.

With the Northern Ireland Executive returning to Stormont on Saturday, spirits are high across the North and there’s plenty of optimism in business across Fermanagh for the upcoming month.

“Christmas was really, really positive and we’re glad to see that January is over,” said Enniskillen BID manager, Noelle McAloon.

Advertisement

“Now officially in spring, we’re (Enniskillen BID) very much involved with ‘Project St Patrick’s Day’ and the town is looking forward to that.”

Before St Patrick’s Day paints the town green, the businesses in Enniskillen are gearing up for a busy Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday, March 10.

“The town’s looking forward to it (Mother’s Day). It always does and it’s going to bring a huge, huge boost to the high street (in Enniskillen), said Ms McAloon.

“We’re already seeing people book places for that and we’re then going to be rolling into St Patrick’s Day. It’s great for Fermanagh.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition