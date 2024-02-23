+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineED waiting times surged in past year

ED waiting times surged in past year

Posted: 10:32 am February 23, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

WHILE waiting times from presentation to admission have increased slightly over the past year, there has been a significant increase at Altnagelvin.

Figures for emergency department (ED) waiting times for December 2023 were released by the Department of Health last week.

The figures showed an median wait of 14 hours, 19 minutes from presentation to treatment across the North, an increase from 13 hours, 57 minutes at the same time last year.

Advertisement

Locally, the SWAH had one of the lowest median waiting times from ED to admission, at 12 hours, 39 minutes, up slightly from 12 hours, 23 minutes last year.

While that was the median waiting time, the longest waits faced by patients waiting admission to the SWAH from its ED was 47 hours, 42 minutes, up from 46 hours, 57 minutes last year.

However, the biggest jump has been seen at Altnagelvin Hospital, where the median waiting time from ED presentation to hospital admission was 21 hours, 52 minutes, up from 19 hours, 58 minutes the previous December. That was the highest in the North.

The longest waits recorded were 70 hours, 47 minutes, up significantly from last year when they were 45 hours, 53 minutes.

As pointed out by campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) this week, the huge increase is believed to be due to the influx of patients from SWAH being sent to Altnagelvin for surgery or surgical assessment.

Since the removal of the emergency general surgery from the SWAH patients sent from Enniskillen to Derry for surgery or surgical treatment are being treated as new ‘walk ins’ at Altnagelvin ED, and are being asked to rejoin the queue there, meaning they are facing two long ED waits.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Health Minister invited to discuss SWAH crisis Families clock up thousands of miles on road to Derry ‘Fermanagh community is united behind our hospital’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:32 am February 23, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA