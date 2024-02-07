‘DUP sold us a lie’, says TUV’s Crawford

CONCERN…. A member of the Traditional Unionist Voice party in Fermanagh, Donald Crawford, erected a banner on Belmore Street in Enniskillen in objection to the return of the Northern Ireland Executive.

A MEMBER of the TUV in Fermanagh, who erected a ‘Stop DUP Sell-out’ banner in Enniskillen, has said he ‘feels very strongly’ that action needs to be taken after the Stormont Executive was restored.

After a two-year absence, the Stormont Executive returned on Saturday. Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill was elected as First Minister, with Emma Little-Pengelly taking on the role of Deputy First Minister.

On Thursday, Traditional Unionist Voice party member Donald Crawford, pictured below, erected a banner to show that the TUV is against the return of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Advertisement

“This is something I feel very strongly about. Nothing has changed and the DUP has sold us a lie,” said Mr Crawford, who stood in the 2016 Fermanagh and South Tyrone District Council election.

“As the poster said, it’s basically a DUP sell-out and the Irish sea border remains. The Stormont Executive is there under false pretences.”

Leader of the TUV, Jim Allister, has made it clear that he’s opposed to the return of the Northern Ireland Executive. Mr Crawford, who served in the Ulster Defence Regiment, has echoed his claims.

“The seven tests haven’t been made and some senior DUP members, including Sammy (Wilson) for one, would say that,” he said.

“We’ve got a Deputy First Minister (Emma Little-Pengelly) who has not received a single vote and they’ve (the DUP) got a mandate that has been sold to the Unionist community under false pretences.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition