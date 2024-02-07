+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘DUP sold us a lie’, says TUV’s Crawford
CONCERN…. A member of the Traditional Unionist Voice party in Fermanagh, Donald Crawford, erected a banner on Belmore Street in Enniskillen in objection to the return of the Northern Ireland Executive.

‘DUP sold us a lie’, says TUV’s Crawford

Posted: 2:13 pm February 7, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A MEMBER of the TUV in Fermanagh, who erected a ‘Stop DUP Sell-out’ banner in Enniskillen, has said he ‘feels very strongly’ that action needs to be taken after the Stormont Executive was restored.

After a two-year absence, the Stormont Executive returned on Saturday. Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill was elected as First Minister, with Emma Little-Pengelly taking on the role of Deputy First Minister.

On Thursday, Traditional Unionist Voice party member Donald Crawford, pictured below, erected a banner to show that the TUV is against the return of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Advertisement

“This is something I feel very strongly about. Nothing has changed and the DUP has sold us a lie,” said Mr Crawford, who stood in the 2016 Fermanagh and South Tyrone District Council election.

“As the poster said, it’s basically a DUP sell-out and the Irish sea border remains. The Stormont Executive is there under false pretences.”

Leader of the TUV, Jim Allister, has made it clear that he’s opposed to the return of the Northern Ireland Executive. Mr Crawford, who served in the Ulster Defence Regiment, has echoed his claims.

“The seven tests haven’t been made and some senior DUP members, including Sammy (Wilson) for one, would say that,” he said.

“We’ve got a Deputy First Minister (Emma Little-Pengelly) who has not received a single vote and they’ve (the DUP) got a mandate that has been sold to the Unionist community under false pretences.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh farmers fears over new minister Gildernew gets €10k for breaking leg in Leinster House Sinn Féin’s Gildernew wants to deliver euro ‘change’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:13 pm February 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA