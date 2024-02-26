COURT: Fermanagh man to stand trial on cruelty charges

A MAN charged after a major PSNI swoop into animal cruelty in the Derrylin area is to stand trial after pleading not guilty to all allegations against him.

Jason Lee Kennedy (35) from Marble Arch Road, Enniskillen who is alleged to have caused suffering to badgers and cats through baiting and fighting which he recorded and supplied to others.

He appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court accused of 18 charges in total involving six counts each of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, causing or attempting to cause an animal fight and being present at an animal fight.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on both June 28 and July 4 2022.

The causing of unnecessary suffering relates to badgers and cats.

The charges state he intentionally killed a badger and the counts of intentionally injuring also relates to badgers.

Finally, he was alleged to have been in possession of three live badgers and one dead.

While no further details surrounding the circumstances of the case have not yet been disclosed, police at the time of confirmed Kennedy was arrested in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh on March 7 2023 when a number of dogs were also seized as part of the investigation.

Prosecution counsel informed the court video footage of the alleged cruelty is “understood to be quite distressing” and a statement is to be compiled setting out the content.

Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Kennedy on continuing bail to return to court next month.

She also ordered him to sign with police four times per week and banned possession of any animal or attendance at any hunting-related activities.

At the time of arrest a PSNI spokesperson said Kennedy was charged: “With offences including ‘killing, injuring or taking a wild animal’, ‘causing or attempting to cause an animal fight’, ‘being present at an animal fight’ and ‘causing unnecessary suffering to animals.”

Badger baiting is the digging out and killing of badgers, which are a protected species in Northern Ireland.