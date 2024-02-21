COURT: 29 years in prison for Daniel Allen

A MAN who admitted murdering three generations of the same family including a baby in a horrific Fermanagh blaze has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (32) whose address was previously the scene of the incident at Molly Road, Derrylin but is now given as Maghaberry Prison, has remained remanded in custody since his arrest.

He was charged with murdering Denise Gossett (45), her son Roman (16) and daughter Sabrina (19) whose baby daughter Morgana Quinn, also perished in the blaze.

Advertisement

All resided in the Fermanagh property when the incident occurred on February 27, 2018.

When first formally arraigned in 2020 Allen denied the charges as well as one count of arson endangering life.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition