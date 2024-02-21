+44 (0)28 6632 2066
COURT: 29 years in prison for Daniel Allen
Daniel Allen

COURT: 29 years in prison for Daniel Allen

Posted: 10:53 am February 21, 2024

A MAN who admitted murdering three generations of the same family including a baby in a horrific Fermanagh blaze has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (32) whose address was previously the scene of the incident at Molly Road, Derrylin but is now given as Maghaberry Prison, has remained remanded in custody since his arrest.

He was charged with murdering Denise Gossett (45), her son Roman (16) and daughter Sabrina (19) whose baby daughter Morgana Quinn, also perished in the blaze.

All resided in the Fermanagh property when the incident occurred on February 27, 2018.

When first formally arraigned in 2020 Allen denied the charges as well as one count of arson endangering life.

