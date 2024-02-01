+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CONCERN… Ethen Armstrong pictured with his dog ‘Shadow’.

Couple shattered after pet dog dies from poisoning

Posted: 1:30 pm February 1, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH couple has been left ‘terrified’ after one of their pet Labradors died and another was left fighting for its life after they appeared to ingest rat poison at their home.

In mid-December, couple Ethen and Emma Armstrong moved to a new house in Brookeborough, with their much-loved dogs, ‘Bono’ and ‘Shadow’.

Just three weeks in their new premises, disaster struck when both dogs fell severely ill. Six-year-old Labrador ‘Bono’, pictured below, passed away, just 48 hours after suffering from extreme health complaints.

When the PSNI were called to the scene in Brookeborough, they discovered 11 large mounds of blue-green pellets in their garden and it was later confirmed as being rat poison.

Mr Armstrong, who has set up a ‘Justice for Bono’ Facebook page to raise awareness about the incident, claims that the rat poison was planted in their garden.

“I searched the garden previously to make sure that they (the dogs) couldn’t get out and I checked the whole garden and there was no rat poison there,” he said.

