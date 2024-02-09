Council to lead investigation into fatal dog poisoning

CONCERN…Ethen (pictured) and Emma Armstrong were left devastated after their dog ‘Bono’ was killed following a suspected poisoning attack in Brookeborough.

THE Council’s Animal Welfare department is set to lead an ‘investigation’ into the suspicious circumstances where a dog was killed in a fatal poisoning incident in Brookeborough.

In last week’s issue, the Herald spoke to Fermanagh couple Ethen and Emma Armstrong who were left devastated after their much loved dog ‘Bono’ died after ingesting rat poison at its home.

When contacted for an update on their injury, the Police Service for Northern Ireland confirmed that they’ve handed the investigation over to the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Advertisement

“The matter has been referred through to the relevant local council’s Animal Welfare department, who are leading the investigation,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

In mid-December, the Fermanagh couple moved to a new house in Brookeborough, with their much-loved dogs, ‘Bono’ and ‘Shadow’.

Just three weeks in their new premises, disaster struck when both dogs fell severely ill. Six-year-old Labrador ‘Bono’, pictured below, passed away, just 48 hours after suffering from extreme health complaints.

When the PSNI were called to the scene in Brookeborough, they discovered 11 large mounds of blue-green pellets in their garden and it was later confirmed as being rat poison.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition